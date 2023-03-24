Veracity Capital LLC Sells 4,256 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,777 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.3% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 11,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.00.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Stories

