Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,267,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $304.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.90.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,171. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

