Veracity Capital LLC Buys 2,407 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

