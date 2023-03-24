Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

