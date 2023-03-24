Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $39.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

