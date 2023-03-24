Veracity Capital LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.62. The stock has a market cap of $338.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.