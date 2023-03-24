Veracity Capital LLC Invests $364,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $43,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 115.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

