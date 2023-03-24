Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.