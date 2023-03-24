Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000.

FSMB opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $20.51.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

