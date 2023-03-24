Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

