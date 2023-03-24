Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $69.01 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.