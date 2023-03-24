iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $106.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

