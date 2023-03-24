Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of BEP opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

