Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock Holdings Raised by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

