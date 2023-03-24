Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 58.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CASH stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Further Reading

