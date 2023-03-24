Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.