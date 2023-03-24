ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SH opened at $15.59 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.