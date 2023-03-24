First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 28,633 shares.The stock last traded at $90.81 and had previously closed at $91.19.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $856.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
