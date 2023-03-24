LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 5.8%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 20,848 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 20,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

