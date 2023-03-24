Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 401,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 837,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,351 shares of company stock worth $655,180 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Stories

