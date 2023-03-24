Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 662,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,648,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 151.1% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,471,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 77.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 544,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $13,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.