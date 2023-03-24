BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Up 3.9%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 538,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 646,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $958.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

