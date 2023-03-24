Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Up 3.5%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 499,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,490,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ultrapar Participações Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.
Ultrapar Participações Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,832 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
Further Reading
