Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Down 5%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 473,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 451,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
