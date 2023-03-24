Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Down 5%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 473,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 451,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

