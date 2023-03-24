Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $86.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.24. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 15.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Atossa Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

