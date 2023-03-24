CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Down 4.3%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 449,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,696,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

