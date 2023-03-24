Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading Down 4.3%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 402,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,152,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,829,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,563,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,251,000 after buying an additional 300,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,646,000 after buying an additional 202,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,392,000 after buying an additional 2,360,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,638,000 after buying an additional 5,245,698 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.