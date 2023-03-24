Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading Down 4.3%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 402,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,152,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,829,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,563,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,251,000 after buying an additional 300,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,646,000 after buying an additional 202,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,392,000 after buying an additional 2,360,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,638,000 after buying an additional 5,245,698 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

