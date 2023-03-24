Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.28. 1,179,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,681,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 7.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,451.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 97,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.