Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 4%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 125,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 764,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,667 shares of company stock worth $4,061,340 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.