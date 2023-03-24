Britvic (LON:BVIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $876.00

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 876 ($10.76) and last traded at GBX 874.50 ($10.74), with a volume of 675957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 865 ($10.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BVIC shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.67) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.19) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 968.57 ($11.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,605.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 810.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 781.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Ian Durant purchased 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.95) per share, with a total value of £24,907.50 ($30,587.62). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,779 over the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

