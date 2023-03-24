ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Earnings on Saturday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Saturday, March 25th.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.24).

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Down 4.1 %

NDRA opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

(Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.