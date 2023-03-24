Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.87 million. Veradigm also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.
MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus upgraded Veradigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.90.
MDRX stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $23.25.
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
