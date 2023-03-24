Biogen’s (BIIB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $325.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.38.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.81. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

