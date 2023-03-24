Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 11.0 %

Lenovo Group stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.97. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

