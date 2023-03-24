Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Lenovo Group Stock Up 11.0 %
Lenovo Group stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.97. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.51.
About Lenovo Group
