TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires C$47,970.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00.
TC Energy Trading Down 1.3 %
TSE TRP opened at C$51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. The firm has a market cap of C$52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.77. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$50.70 and a 52 week high of C$74.44.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 581.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
