Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,247 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 12,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

