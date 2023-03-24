Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.22 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.09 and a 200-day moving average of $320.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

