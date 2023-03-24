Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 197,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 122,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 28.0% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 96,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,204,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 94.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Stock Performance

Elevate Credit stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Elevate Credit Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

