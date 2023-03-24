Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.