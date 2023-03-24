Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,825 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.05.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

