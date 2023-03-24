Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,596.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 894.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Trust Bancorp

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Constance A. Howes acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $55,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $590.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

