241 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.
HUM stock opened at $491.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.47 and its 200 day moving average is $507.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.
