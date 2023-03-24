Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 4,752 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.0 %

SUN opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.36. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

