Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

