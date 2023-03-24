Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $236,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,866,000 after purchasing an additional 303,642 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,843,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

NYSE CBRE opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

