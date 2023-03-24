Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after buying an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,273,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $23,535,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

