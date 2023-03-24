Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,240 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

