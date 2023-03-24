Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 910 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in VMware by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in VMware by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in VMware by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after buying an additional 144,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

VMware Trading Up 0.7 %

VMware Profile

NYSE:VMW opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.87.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

