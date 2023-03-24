Merit Financial Group LLC Has $714,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after buying an additional 1,965,930 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after buying an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after buying an additional 308,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,128,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $179.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $213.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.