Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $215.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day moving average of $171.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $234,872.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,215,002.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $234,872.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,266 shares in the company, valued at $41,215,002.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,672 shares of company stock valued at $65,155,942. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

